Rice Partnership LLC Has $333,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,348,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,634,188. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $237.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

