Ripio Credit Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $12,804.27 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $903,355.49 and approximately $12,804.27 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,494.61 or 0.99945483 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0016556 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $11,063.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.