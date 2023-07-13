River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 41,180 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,329,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,180 shares during the period. TD SYNNEX makes up 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of TD SYNNEX worth $128,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.7 %

SNX traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,421. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $56,754.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,218.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,218.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,396,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

