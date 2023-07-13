River Road Asset Management LLC Has $113.80 Million Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 145,265 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA accounts for approximately 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 2.02% of Murphy USA worth $113,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,918,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,194,000 after acquiring an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,371,000 after purchasing an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 824.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,152,000 after purchasing an additional 70,813 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total transaction of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total value of $156,183.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.60.

NYSE MUSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.16. 23,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,340. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.65 and a fifty-two week high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $289.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

