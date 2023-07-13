Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.8% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,944,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded down $4.51 on Thursday, hitting $436.09. 901,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $443.62 and its 200 day moving average is $382.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a market capitalization of $413.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SVB Securities upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

