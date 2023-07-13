Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Safran Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

Safran Increases Dividend

Safran Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.68%.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

