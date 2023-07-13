Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.17 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $26.17 million and $7,839.65 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.93 or 0.06323463 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00013766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,404,437,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,801,404 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

