Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schindler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America cut Schindler from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.75.

Schindler Stock Performance

Shares of SHLAF opened at $223.80 on Monday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $150.96 and a 12 month high of $241.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.91.

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

