Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SREI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.86

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (LON:SREI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.86 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.51). Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 40.65 ($0.52), with a volume of 198,852 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 44.82. The firm has a market cap of £205.67 million, a PE ratio of 350.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.82. Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,500.00%.

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the ‘Company' and together with its subsidiaries the ‘Group') is a real estate investment company with a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and whose shares are traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SREI).

