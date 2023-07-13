Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.86

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.84, with a volume of 525817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.31.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,128,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,106,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,688,000 after purchasing an additional 211,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after purchasing an additional 175,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

