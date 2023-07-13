Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.21. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $288.34 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.10.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.