Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $174.33 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.80 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

