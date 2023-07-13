Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $79.35

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.35 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 74.94 ($0.96). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,031,392 shares changing hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,590.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.66.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23,333.33%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

