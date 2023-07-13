Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.10

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 143671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.23.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

