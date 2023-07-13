SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.82

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 32936 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth CMT bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,627,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 96,231 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Further Reading

