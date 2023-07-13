Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.68

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.47. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 272,490 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $79.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. Equities analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

