Steem (STEEM) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.78 million and $166.26 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,465.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.59 or 0.00326026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $273.87 or 0.00870382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.28 or 0.00522081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00064074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000106 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00125364 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,786,953 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

