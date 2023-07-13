StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of DHC opened at $2.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $601.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 1,454,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,137,950.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,704,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,850.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 2,318,081 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $4,056,641.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,648,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,884,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,802,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,734,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after buying an additional 1,710,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 10,351,271 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

