StockNews.com Downgrades HNI (NYSE:HNI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HNI will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

