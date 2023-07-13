StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
