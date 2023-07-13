StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

About Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned about 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

