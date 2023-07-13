StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.25 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 67,375 shares in the last quarter.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

