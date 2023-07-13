StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $3.25 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $18.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
