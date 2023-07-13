StockNews.com Upgrades Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to “Buy”

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.95.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.99 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $77.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,924,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $398,498,000 after acquiring an additional 450,110 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,391,000 after buying an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,871,000 after purchasing an additional 231,116 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

