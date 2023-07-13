Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 32.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78.0% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 456.0% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 57,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,703,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $436.09. 901,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $413.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

