Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 12,591 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,485,000 after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,444,000 after purchasing an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,605,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.62. 1,177,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,789. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.43.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.