Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $885.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,414. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The stock has a market cap of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $781.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $666.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.32.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.