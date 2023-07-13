Strs Ohio Has $120.54 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,223 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $120,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $476.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $440.87 and its 200 day moving average is $424.47. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.