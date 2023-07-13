Strs Ohio Has $57.21 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $57,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The firm has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.