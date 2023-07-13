Strs Ohio Raises Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $75,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

