Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $216,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.22.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 895,723 shares of company stock worth $188,539,245 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $227.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average of $185.79. The company has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a PE ratio of 598.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $228.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

