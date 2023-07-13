Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 257,405 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $342,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.81.

Shares of LOW opened at $232.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

