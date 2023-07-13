Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,382 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $315,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 234,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,218,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETN opened at $201.92 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.