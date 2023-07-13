Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,907,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,389 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Coca-Cola worth $862,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $59.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

