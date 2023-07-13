Sunesis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,086,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,669,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

