SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.23, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. SunPower has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $28.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $440.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.15% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.