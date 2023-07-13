Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.70

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.70 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 29.50 ($0.38). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.40), with a volume of 406,825 shares changing hands.

Surface Transforms Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.65. The firm has a market cap of £76.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 5.40.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Surface Transforms

In other Surface Transforms news, insider David Bundred sold 58,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.44), for a total transaction of £19,939.98 ($25,652.88). Insiders own 23.65% of the company’s stock.

Surface Transforms Company Profile

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.