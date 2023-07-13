S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.23 on Monday. S&W Seed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $52.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 43.78%. Equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 181.7% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 26,454 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

