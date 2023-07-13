Swipe (SXP) Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swipe (SXP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Swipe has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $220.25 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 570,893,190 coins and its circulating supply is 570,892,747 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

