Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.03

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.03 and traded as low as C$54.28. Teck Resources shares last traded at C$55.40, with a volume of 2,035 shares trading hands.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$434.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

