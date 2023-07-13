TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.97 billion. TELUS International (Cda) also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 112,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,550. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,292,000 after buying an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after buying an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after buying an additional 375,544 shares during the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

