TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.15

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$27.15 and traded as low as C$25.27. TELUS shares last traded at C$25.32, with a volume of 1,079,532 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The firm has a market cap of C$37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$26.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.13.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 1.3340228 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

