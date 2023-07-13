TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
TeraWulf Stock Performance
WULF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.
