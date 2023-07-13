TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Price Target Raised to $3.00

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF opened at $3.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 375.21% and a negative return on equity of 80.23%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. Equities analysts predict that TeraWulf will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TeraWulf Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TeraWulf by 300.0% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 182.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 339,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 219,207 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 433,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.