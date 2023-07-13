The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 5.0% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 131.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $217.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,331,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,961. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.46. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

