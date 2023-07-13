The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.10 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BOCOM International cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

XPEV opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter worth about $577,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 1,194.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,182,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,067 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

