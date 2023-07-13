Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $298.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.72. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.38.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.