Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells $380,092.80 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.98. 1,554,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,914. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

