Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tractor Supply by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after acquiring an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,391,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 322,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,683,000 after purchasing an additional 233,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

