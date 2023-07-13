Traders Purchase Large Volume of KE Call Options (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,213 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 38% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,959 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

KE Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.94. 3,067,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,214,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -1.04. KE has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in KE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in KE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

