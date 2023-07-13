Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $194.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $125.26 and a one year high of $197.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.70.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after buying an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

