Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $51.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as high as $45.39 and last traded at $44.76, with a volume of 2633338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,485,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 301.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 56,746 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 42,626 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 186,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

