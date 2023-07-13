Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Uni-President China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

